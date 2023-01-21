2 Suspects Charged in Death of Missing Virginia Man

Police charged a 17-year-old and 19-year-old in the death of a missing Virginia man whose body authorities believe was recovered in Maryland, Prince William County police said.

Police say 20-year-old Jose Guerrero was killed during a drug transaction before Christmas. His family reported him missing from Woodbridge Dec. 21.

Guerrero’s car was found Dec. 23, police said, and there was evidence of a struggle and blood in the car.

Investigators developed two persons of interest in the case, and the investigation found Guerrero was stabbed multiple times during a drug transaction Dec. 21, police said. He’s presumed to have died from the injuries.

The suspects dumped the body in Prince George’s County, police said.

A body believed to be the victim was discovered Thursday and taken to the medical examiner for an autopsy and identification, police said.

Police charged a 17-year-old boy and 19-year-old Olvin Daniel Argueta Ramirez with murder.