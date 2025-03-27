2 students hurt, truck driver dies in Calvert County school bus crash

A truck driver died and two students were hurt in a crash between a school bus and box truck on Wednesday morning in Calvert County, Maryland, authorities say.

Twelve students and a driver were aboard the school bus when the crash occurred on Route 231 near Seagull Beach Road in Prince Frederick, the county sheriff’s office said. Deputies responded shortly after 9 a.m.

Emergency crews evaluated everyone on board the bus. Two students were taken to a hospital with what the sheriff’s office described as minor injuries.

The truck driver, Richard Yonathan Murillo Vera, of Crofton, also was taken to a hospital, where he died. He was 50.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The passenger in the truck also was hurt and had injuries described as non-life-threatening.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.