2 Sought in Northwest DC Armed Robbery Spree: Police

Two men carried out a series of armed robberies early Saturday in Northwest Washington, D.C., police say.
The pair targeted three victims in the Takoma neighborhood area starting about 5:45 a.m., D.C. police said.
One victim was robbed on the 7000 block of Blair Road NW. Two more victims were targeted on Georgia Avenue, police said.
The suspects fled the District in a white SUV and a white sedan, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact D.C. police.
