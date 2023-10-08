2 shot on Bowie State's homecoming weekend, just days after Morgan State shooting

Two people were shot late Saturday night at Bowie State University in Maryland during the school's homecoming festivities.

The shooting happened just days after five people were injured during Morgan State University's homecoming events. In response, Bowie State had tightened its own security ahead of this weekend.

Bowie State University police responded to reports of shots fired at Henry Circle, near the Center for Business and Graduate Studies, about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, a university spokesperson said. Police found two shooting victims. Both have been taken to a hospital.

The victims' conditions are unknown.

It was not immediately known whether the victims were students or visitors. People were coming from all over, including alumni and members of the Morgan State community, who were welcomed after the remainder of their own homecoming festivities were cancelled following Tuesday's shooting. The school colors of both universities were visible around the Bowie State campus this weekend.

There was no description of a suspect available yet, or details on what may have led up to the shooting.

Maryland state police and Prince George's County police are investigating.

In advance of Bowie State's homecoming weekend, university officials said they would increase security measures. Mark Cummings, Bowie State's police chief and director of public safety, said last week that the university would deploy more unarmed and armed officers on campus, security teams would be out on bikes and have walking beats, and metal detectors and security wands would be at homecoming events. He also said security cameras would be upgraded and enhanced, and more lights would be installed in dark areas around campus.

