Two people were shot in a busy area of downtown D.C. Thursday evening.

A male victim was shot in the head at 8th and H streets in Chinatown just after 5 p.m. He is in critical condition.

A second shooting victim was found at 11th and H streets in Northwest.

Police are questioning somebody.

The 700 block of 8th Street, eastbound H Street between 11th Street and 8th Street, and the northbound 700 Block of 11th Street are closed.