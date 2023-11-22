US Park Police officer shot in Northwest DC

A U.S. Park Police officer and a suspect were shot at 12th and M streets in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement sources told News4.

The officer confronted the suspect, who pulled out a gun, sources said. The officer and the suspect exchanged fire, and both were struck.

The officer and suspect were taken to hospitals, sources said. Both are in critical condition.

Multiple police agencies and D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the shooting.

The suspect's weapon was recovered at the scene, sources said.

The area is residential with several high rise buildings.

