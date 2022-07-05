2 Shot at Fourth of July Party in Frederick, Maryland: Police

Two people were shot after a fight broke out near an informal Fourth of July party at an apartment complex in Frederick, Maryland, police said.

An argument broke out before someone opened fire in the 1000 block of Heather Ridge Drive, Frederick City Police said.

Officers arrived about 1 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

The victims are expected to survive. Information about their identities wasn’t immediately released.

Neighbors said a large but informal gathering with music and fireworks had formed outside the complex. The party was winding down when the shooting erupted.

One neighbor, Christopher Calvin, said he was playing video games inside and initially thought the gunshots were fireworks.

“I heard a couple shots rang out — didn’t really think nothing of it,” Calvin said. “They’d been shooting off fireworks for hours… When I walked outside, I saw a lot of police cars rolling through the neighborhood.”

Police officers were seen collecting evidence near the scene.

Discarded fireworks packaging, chairs and other items left behind littered the ground later Tuesday morning.

