2 Prince George's Students Arrested for Bringing Guns to School

The arrests happened on Prince George’s County's first day of school

By NBC Washington Staff

Two students were arrested on Prince George’s County's first day of school for bringing handguns on Suitland High School’s property, authorities say.

The two students were a 16-year-old male from Suitland and Christopher Harris, 18, of New Carrollton.  

Police went to the high school on Monday at 11 a.m. to arrest the 16-year-old for a June carjacking in District Heights. When the student was located, authorities found a gun in his waistband, the Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement.

Three hours later, a school resource officer, received information from a parent, that Harris potentially had a handgun. The student was located, and a gun was found in his backpack.

The 16-year-old will be charged as an adult for the carjacking and gun-related charges, including possession of a handgun on school property.

Harris will be charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on school property and gun related offenses.

In a letter, Prince George’s County Schools CEO Dr. Monica Goldson urged parents to help protect other students and school staff by checking their kids' backpacks and addressing health and wellness challenges.

"We cannot do this work alone,” Goldson said.

Both incidents are still being investigated.

