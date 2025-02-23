2 police officers killed during traffic stop in Virginia Beach

Two police officers in Virginia were shot and killed during a traffic stop late Friday night, authorities said.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said at a news conference on Saturday that officers Cameron Girvin and Christopher Reece were killed after stopping a vehicle for expired plates. Neudigate says the suspect, John McCoy III, 42, got in an argument with the officers when asked to exit his vehicle. When he eventually got out of the vehicle, Neudigate said McCoy pulled out a pistol and shot both Reece and Girvin multiple times.

Neudigate said the shooting was caught on the officers' body cameras and described the footage as “horrific.”

“The officers, Girvin and Reece, they were dedicated, determined peace officers and public servants,” Neudigate said. They had stellar reputations in our department and their work ethic was beyond reproach. We asked them to go out in this community and keep us safe from evil. And last night, evil found them. And that sacrifice is a painful reminder of the dangers our officers face.”

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Neudigate added that officers later found McCoy inside a shed with a gunshot wound to the head that they believe was self-inflicted. Police say McCoy was convicted of a felony in 2009, and said having a firearm would have been a new felony charge. No further details were provided on the previous felony conviction.

The police department added that they are asking the public for patience as they work on the investigation and “grieve the loss of their own.”