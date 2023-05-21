2 Pedestrians Struck, Killed in Montgomery County Roadways

Two pedestrians and one driver died this weekend on Montgomery County roadways.

At about 7:50 a.m. Sunday, a pedestrian was struck by two cars after he ran onto Interstate 270 from the right shoulder, the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said.

Adam Morales Garcia, 40, was pronounced dead. Maryland State Police are investigating why he may have run into the roadway.

Both drivers remained at the scene, and the section of I-270 between route 28 and Montrose Road was closed for about four hours.

Almost three hours earlier, a male victim was hit by an SUV in the area of Viers Mill Road and Newport Mill Road. That victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver in that incident also stayed at the scene.

Early Saturday morning, a driver was killed and the northbound lanes of the interstate were shut down near route 28 after a brief police pursuit ended in a crash there. The incident remains under investigation by the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Attorney General’s office along with the Maryland State Police Crash Team.