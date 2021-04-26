2 Pedestrians Struck, Killed at Hains Point Were Tireless Advocates for Ending Homelessness

The two pedestrians struck and killed Saturday in Hains Point were known in the community for their dedication to helping the homeless, and their deaths have increased calls for safety measures in the area.

D.C. residents Rhonda Whitaker, 55, and Waldon Adams, 60, were active members of Miriam’s Kitchen in the District, which provides services to the homeless and those in need.

They were walking in Hains Point at around 10:30 a.m. when they were hit by a pickup truck.

The staff at Mariam’s Kitchen knew Whitaker and Adams well and are devastated by their deaths.

Rhonda Whitaker of Ward 3, a member of the @miriamskitchen Speaker's Bureau, testified today.



"Every time I leave my apartment up in Van Ness, I’m faced with the fact that we – DC, the capital of the United States of America – are not doing nearly enough to end homelessness. pic.twitter.com/xXaDDEeuf7 — The Way Home DC (@thewayhomeDC) March 1, 2021

A special shoutout to our very own Waldon Adams (Pathway DC Outreach Team and Member of the Partnership to End Homelessness Leadership Council) for recently speaking at the virtual event “Investing in Solutions to End Homelessness: A Year of Impact” — Pathways DC (@PathwaysDC) August 7, 2020

“Both Rhonda and Waldon were longtime members of the Miriam’s Kitchen family, and tireless advocates for ending homelessness in D.C. The Miriam’s Kitchen community mourns this tragic loss. We will honor their memories by continuing to fight for housing justice in D.C. We ask that everyone respect the ways that their families and the Miriam’s Kitchen community are grieving at this time,” the organization said in a statement.

Whitaker was supposed to get an award for her service next week. Now, Miriam’s Kitchen is left trying to find a way to honor her life.

Staff told News4 they were too emotional to talk.

At Hains Point, one of the area’s seasoned walkers said she’s been complaining about safety there for years.

“I know cars are going too fast… It is very unsafe,” Martha Geoge said. “That’s the reason that I walk against traffic. That is the very reason, because I’ve had close calls.”

More people are calling for increased safety measures, especially since more visitors have been frequenting the park during the pandemic.

“Imagine, [after the deaths] my husband didn’t want me to come out,” George said.

Although the land falls under the National Park Service, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said she wanted to start talking about safety improvements.

“I do think that we need to undertake, with the park service, a way to make the park safer for all patrons,” Bowser said.

D.C. Councilmember Elissa Silverman said some easy changes could be installed fairly quickly.

“Maybe one lane for car traffic and one lane for pedestrian and bike traffic. I think we should consider all of those, and then come up with a plan,” Silverman said.

The driver of the pickup truck that struck Whitaker and Adams is cooperating with police.

The U.S. Park Police is working with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to determine what charges, if any, will be filed against the driver.