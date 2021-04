Two pedestrians were stuck and killed Saturday in D.C. at Hains Point, police say.

The two people were hit about 10:30 a.m., then taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead, U.S. Park Police say.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police found the vehicle suspected in the crash and the driver is cooperating.

Hains Point is the southern tip of East Potomac Park, near the National Mall.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story