2 Pedestrians Struck Near Gaithersburg Elementary School: Police

Two pedestrians are in critical condition Tuesday after a crash near a Gaithersburg Elementary School, police said.
Gaithersburg City police said officers responded about 7:20 a.m. to School Road and Muddy Branch Road, near Fields Road Elementary School, which is listed as a voting location.
Both victims were taken to hospitals, Montgomery County police said.
No information was immediately available about the driver.
Montgomery County schools are not in session Tuesday due to Election Day.
