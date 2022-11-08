2 Pedestrians Struck Near Gaithersburg Elementary School: Police

Two pedestrians are in critical condition Tuesday after a crash near a Gaithersburg Elementary School, police said.

Gaithersburg City police said officers responded about 7:20 a.m. to School Road and Muddy Branch Road, near Fields Road Elementary School, which is listed as a voting location.

ICYMI (~720a) IAO Fields Rd., Elementary school, School Drive near Muddy Branch Rd, Gaithersburg, collision, involving pedestrian(s), @mcfrs PE732, A732, A728, ALS708 & others responded, @MCFRS_EMIHS transported 2 patients, both Pri1 trauma w/ life-threatening injuries — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 8, 2022

Both victims were taken to hospitals, Montgomery County police said.

No information was immediately available about the driver.

Montgomery County schools are not in session Tuesday due to Election Day.

