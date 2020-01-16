2 Pedestrians Fatally Struck on Rockville Pike in 24 Hours

Two pedestrians were struck and killed about 2 miles apart on Rockville Pike in Rockville, Maryland, in less than 24 hours.

An adult was struck and killed at 1st Street about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Montgomery County police. Police are investigating.

Wednesday night a 40-year-old man was struck by a Nissan Sentra driven by a 28-year-old man in the 12200 block of Rockville Pike about 8:40 p.m., police said.

Authorities identified the victim as Michael Louis Gamboa, of Gaithersburg. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The driver remained on the scene after the crash. He was not injured.

Detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone who may have seen either crash or who has additional information is asked to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620