2 Pedestrians Dead in Separate Monday Night Crashes

Two pedestrians died in separate crashes overnight Monday in the D.C. area, authorities say.

The first crash happened on Lee Highway near Centrewood Drive in Centreville, Virginia, at about 9:30 p.m., the Fairfax County police said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was not immediately released.

Southbound Lee Highway lanes at Centrewood Drive were closed until after midnight.

At about the same time, a woman died while crossing Route 210 in Fort Washington, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police said a car hit and killed her while she was in the northbound lanes near Swan Creek Road East in front of Fort Washington Hospital.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was not immediately released.

Route 210 was closed following the crash and was reopened by Tuesday morning.

The cause of both crashes are being investigated.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.