2 Officers Suspended, 3rd on Leave After Shooting of Dog: Prince George's Police

Police responding two a report of a dog bite shot a dog in an apartment, according to police in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Two officers went to the 6900 block of Allison Street in Hyattsville about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and found a victim who said she had been bitten by two large dogs, police said.

The officers went to the apartment where they were told the dogs lived, police said. When no one answered, the officers got a key from an employee at the apartment complex and entered the apartment along with a third officer who went to the scene.

Police found several people inside and were approached by a dog in the kitchen area, police said.

Two officers shot the dog, and a third officer tased the dog, police said.

The dog was euthanized, police said.

Two officers had their police powers suspended, and a third was placed on administrative leave.

“I assure all officers and members of the community that this incident will be thoroughly investigated,” acting Police Chief Malik Aziz said in a press release.

