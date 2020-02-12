Local
Baltimore

2 Officers Injured, Suspect Dead in Baltimore Shooting

By Associated Press

By Associated Press

Baltimore City Police
Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Two law enforcement officers with a fugitive task force were injured and a suspect died in a shooting Wednesday in Baltimore, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

One officer was injured in the leg and the other in the stomach, U.S. Marshals Service spokesman David Lutz said in an email. Both officers were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Lutz said the officers with the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force were working on an attempted murder warrant.

Local

National Harbor 2 hours ago

Suspects Wanted in Carjacking at MGM National Harbor

marijuana 2 hours ago

Virginia Lawmakers Vote to Decriminalize Marijuana Possession

One is a Baltimore County detective and the other is a detective in the city of Baltimore. The injuries were described as not life threatening.

Baltimore County Police Department spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky confirms that one of the department's officers was shot and taken to Maryland Shock Trauma to be treated. She said she didn't immediately have any information about the officer's condition.

Neighbors at the scene of the shooting in the city’s Frankford neighborhood told The Sun that a suspect was shooting back at officers from inside an apartment building. A sheet at the scene covered what appeared to be a body.

Police blocked off a street near the hospital where the officers were taken. Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt were among those seen at the hospital.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Baltimorepolice shooting
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us