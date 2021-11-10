2 Missing Maryland Children Found Safe in Florida: Police

Two children who went missing from Prince George's County, Maryland, for nearly a week, have been found safe in Florida with their mother who doesn't have custody of them, police say.

Melissa Hush, 35, took the children, Michael Hush and Kaylee Moore-Stone, last Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the Berwyn Heights area, police said. She does not have custody of the children and they are legally required to be in the custody of their father and his family, according to police.

About 4 p.m. Wednesday, the children were found with Melissa Hush in a hotel room in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Berwyn Heights police said. They are safe with authorities, and their father and grandmother are making the trip to Ft. Lauderdale to pick them up, according to police.

Melissa Hush is in the custody of Ft. Lauderdale police and faces a number of charges, including abduction, police said.

Berwyn Heights police previously said they did not trigger an Amber Alert because Melissa Hush didn't take them in a vehicle.