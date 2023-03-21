2 Minors Shot in Southeast DC: Police

Two minors were shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday night, authorities said.

The victims were found at around 9:10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Alabama Ave SE by first responders.

One of the juveniles was unconscious and not breathing, police said. The second was conscious and breathing and was taken to a hospital.

More information about what led to the gunfire was not immediately available.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The following streets are closed as police investigate:

2200–2300 blocks of Alabama Avenue SE between 22nd and 23rd streets.

3200 block of 23rd Street at Alabama Avenue SE.

3200 block of 22nd Street SE between Alabama Avenue and Savannah Place.

News4 is working to bring you more information at 11 p.m.