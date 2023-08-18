Washington DC

2 men shot in Navy Yard go to DC firehouse for help

The shooting happened a couple blocks away from Nationals Park around the time the Nats' game against the Red Sox ended

By Gina Cook

NBC Washington

Two men suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds walked into a firehouse in Southwest D.C. Thursday night for help, police say.

Both men ran to the firehouse on Half Street SW about 6:30 p.m. after they were shot nearby in the 1300 block of First Street NW, which is a couple blocks away from Nationals Park, authorities said.

The shooting happened about the same time the Nats' game against the Boston Red Sox ended.

Medics took the men to a hospital. They were both conscious and breathing, but had life-threatening injuries, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCgun violence
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us