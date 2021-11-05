2 Men Killed During Home Invasion, Shooting in Prince William County

Three men were shot, two of them killed, during a home invasion Friday morning in Prince William County, Virginia, police say.

Two suspects forced their way into a home on Renegade Court in Dale City about 11:30 a.m. and then there was a shootout, police said.

Two men were killed, police said. Police believe one of the victims lived at the home and the other is a suspect. The third man who was shot is a contractor who was working at the home at the time, authorities said.

There's possibly another suspect, according to police.

"We believe one suspect fled on foot but we haven't been able to nail down a lookout other than it's a male suspect," Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham said.

A young woman pulled up to the house that sits in a cul-de-sac Friday afternoon and pleaded with police to let her up to the home. She said it was her boyfriend who was one of the two men killed inside.

Doorbell camera video shows people running away from the scene and shouting shortly after the shooting. Police would not say if the video showed one the suspects.