2 men fatally shot in front of Northeast DC liquor store

Two men were shot and killed in front of a liquor store in Northeast D.C. late Monday, police say.

They were shot on the street at 2300 4th Street NE just before midnight, the Metropolitan Police Department said. The location is about a half mile from the Rhode Island Avenue Metro Station.

Police are searching for the shooter described as a man in his early twenties. He was seen wearing a white jacket and jeans.

There have been over 256 homicides in D.C. so far this year. Homicides are up 33% and violent crime is up 40% compared to last year, according to police data.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.