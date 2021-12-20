2 Men Fatally Shot Each Other During Attempted Robbery

Two men have died after shooting each other inside a building in D.C. during an attempted robbery, D.C. police said.

Police say a couple had rented an Airbnb in the DeSoto at Logan Circle in the 1400 block of P Street NW. They were allegedly waiting for marijuana to be delivered when the shooting occurred just after midnight Monday.

A police source confirms the man delivering the weed announced a robbery, according to three female witnesses who were also in the apartment.

Police sources say the man who had ordered the marijuana then pulled out his own gun and the two fired multiple shots at other. Police sources said it appears the men were standing face-to-face.

The identities of the two men have not been released yet, but police say the man who ordered the marijuana is from Houston.

He and the three women were on their way to New York for the holidays and stopped in D.C. for the night, a police source said.

The investigation is continuing.

The crime scene is in a busy location on a popular stretch of P Street NW lined with restaurants and businesses.

News4 could not find an Airbnb listing on the block that came close to matching the apartment.

A man who answered the management line at the DeSoto said it would be against the rules for anyone to lease out their apartment as an Airbnb and he was unfamiliar with an allegation of a resident doing so. He said he was still waiting to be briefed by police.

