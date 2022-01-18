2 Men Crash Stolen SUV Near Capitol, Police Say

Two men were arrested Tuesday after crashing a stolen SUV into a construction barrier a block from the U.S. Capitol, police say.

Two U.S. Capitol Police patrol officers near Union Station spotted the stolen Ford Explorer, which was believed to be involved in an armed carjacking in D.C., about 12:30 p.m., police said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The officers followed the stolen SUV a few blocks. Then, the Ford Explorer crashed into an orange construction barrier near Second and East Capitol streets SE, police said.

The suspects bailed out of the SUV and ran away. One jumped into a fenced-in construction site, where officers arrested him, while the other was caught a block away, police said.

Capitol Police said a semi-automatic 9mm "ghost gun" with a loaded high-capacity magazine fell out of the passenger door when the men bailed from the SUV.

The driver was 18-year-old Lamar Fenner and the passenger was 19-year-old Isjalon Armstead, police said. Both are from D.C.

Nobody was injured.

Stay with News4 for updates to his developing story.