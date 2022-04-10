2 Men, 2 Teens Shot Near Nationals Park

Two men and two teens were shot and wounded late Saturday in Southwest D.C, authorities say.

A 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy were among the victims, police said.

The shooting occurred a block west of Nationals Park less than an hour after the Nats lost to the New York Mets.

Police responded after 11 p.m. to a number of locations. The shooting occurred at the corner of Half and O streets SW, but the victims were found at multiple sites in Southeast and Southwest, police said.

The victims were all taken to hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Information on the extent of their injuries was not released, nor was information on any arrests.

