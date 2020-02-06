2 Maryland Detectives Shot by Person of Interest in Killing; Schools Closed Amid Manhunt: Police

A man sought by police in connection to a killing shot two detectives during a police pursuit through Anne Arundel County and nearby areas in Maryland, overnight Thursday, police say. Some schools in the county will close due to the manhunt.

The suspect, described by police as a tall, skinny white man possibly with neck tattoos, is considered to be armed and dangerous, police said in a press conference.

The detectives who were hurt in the shooting are expected to be OK.

Wednesday night, officers found the body of a man in a house on the 600 block of Newfield Road, in the area of the Baltimore-Washington Airport, police said. The victim was suffering trauma to the upper body and had been shot, police said.

Officers were able to determine a person of interest in that killing, police said. When detectives attempted a traffic stop on that man near a Royal Farms store at the Baltimore line, he began shooting at officers, police said.

One detective was struck by gunfire, police said.

Other officers continued to pursue the suspect and more gunfire broke out in the Stoney Beach community, police said. There, the suspect shot another detective, police said.

The suspect then escaped on foot, police said. The search continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Anne Arundel Police.

Both detectives are in stable conditions at a hospital, police say.

Anne Arundel Schools say several schools will be closed during the manhunt: Northeast High School, George Fox Middle School, High Point Elementary, Riviera Beach Elementary, Solley Elementary and Sunset Elementary are closed. Any schools normally districted for Northeast High School or feeder schools will not have bus service today, the school district says. Here's more information.