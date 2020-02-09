Local
Maryland

2 Maryland Detectives Back Home Recovering After Shooting

By Gina Cook and Associated Press

072716 anne arundel county police department shield
Anne Arundel County Police Department

Two detectives recently shot in the line of duty in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, are back home with their families recovering, police say.

Detectives Scott Ballard and Ian Preece were wounded Wednesday while investigating a homicide near Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department tweeted video Sunday of a police escort for the officers after their release from the hospital.

Ballard has been with the department for 21 years, while Preece is a 13-year veteran of the department.

Joseph Willis, 22, of Pasadena, has been charged in the shootings of the detectives and in the killing of Christopher Lawrence Jones, 44.

