2 killed in hit-and-run crash in Prince George's County, delays on Landover Road

Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Cheverly, Maryland, early Wednesday, police say.

Officers responded to the crash on Landover Road and 63rd Place in at about 2:35 a.m., according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

A driver and passenger of one of the vehicles were killed in the crash.

The driver of one of the vehicles left the scene.

The two vehicles appeared to have T-boned. They are both damaged, but one looks like it has fire damage.

Southbound US 202 on Landover Road and 63rd Place is closed for the crash investigation. Police directed traffic while the northbound lanes remained open.

Officers are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.