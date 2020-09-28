2 Killed in Crash on Rt 651 in Fauquier County

Two people have died and three others were seriously hurt when two cars collided head-on Monday afternoon on a two-lane road in Fauquier County, Virginia, authorities say.

The crash happened on Rt. 651/Freemans Ford Road in the vicinity of Fox Groves Road and Rt. 659 about 3 p.m.

Virginia State Police confirmed two people died and three others were airlifted with serious injuries.

Video from Chopper4 showed fire and rescue workers examining a white car with major front-end damage. Car doors and debris scattered the roadway.

Yards away, a blue car could be seen sitting in a field, also with significant damage.

Both the north and southbound lanes of the road are closed as police and fire respond to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

