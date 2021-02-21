2 Killed in Crash on Route 50 in Maryland, Sources Say

Two people were killed in a crash early Sunday on Route 50 in Maryland, sources tell News4.

The crash occurred before 6 a.m. Sunday just east of the Kenilworth Avenue exit, in the area of Hyattsville and Cheverly. All eastbound lanes of Route 50 were closed as of 9 a.m.

Tow trucks could be seen hauling away damaged cars.

An investigation by Maryland State Police is underway. No information was immediately released on the victims, how many cars were involved or a possible cause.

