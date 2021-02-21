car crash

2 Killed in Crash on Route 50 in Maryland, Sources Say

By Derrick Ward and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were killed in a crash early Sunday on Route 50 in Maryland, sources tell News4. 

The crash occurred before 6 a.m. Sunday just east of the Kenilworth Avenue exit, in the area of Hyattsville and Cheverly. All eastbound lanes of Route 50 were closed as of 9 a.m. 

Tow trucks could be seen hauling away damaged cars.

Local

GOOD NEWS 10 hours ago

News4's Erika Gonzalez Announces She's Expecting Her First Baby

Relief bill 13 hours ago

Maryland Senate OKs Tax Credit for Immigrants

An investigation by Maryland State Police is underway. No information was immediately released on the victims, how many cars were involved or a possible cause. 

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

car crashMaryland State PoliceHyattsvillefatal crashCheverly
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Black History Month Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us