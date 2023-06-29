2 killed, 5-year-old injured in 4 overnight shootings in DC

Two people are dead, and two others are injured after four separate shootings overnight Wednesday in Washington D.C., police say.

Police responded to the 1900 block of 16th Street SE for reports of a shooting at about 10 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Officers found a male victim unconscious. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

His identity was not immediately released.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: DC Police are investigating four shootings, two of them deadly. One of the shootings injured a 5-year-old girl. She is expected to survive. @dmoodytv covering it all this morning. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/XAUyE5Qc0T — Michael Pegram (@MichaelPNews) June 29, 2023

About 30 minutes later, police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of 19th Street NE. Officers found a woman who had been shot three times, police said.

She died at the scene. Her identity was not immediately released.

Police continued to investigate the scene Thursday morning. They do not believe the woman was the intended target.

Officers are looking for an orange Dodge Charger that drove away from the scene.

A 5-year-old girl was shot in the 1200 block of Sumner Road SE just before midnight, police said. The location is near the Barry Farm Recreation Center.

She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

About 30 minutes later, in the 3700 block of Jay Street NE officers responded to a shooting and found a man had been shot.

He was found conscious and was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Officers are working to establish suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.