2 Killed, 5 Hurt in Southeast DC Shooting

A woman and a man, both teenagers, were killed in a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Saturday, police say.

Shortly before midnight, officers responded to the shooting in the 3100 block of Waclark Place SE and found several people suffering from gunshot wounds, D.C. police said.

Medics took 19-year-old Zymia Joyner and 19 year-old Rashard Waldo to hospitals for treatment.

All life-saving efforts failed and Joyner and Waldo died a short time later, police said. Joyner was from Northeast D.C. and Waldo was from District Heights, Maryland.

Five other adults suffered non-life threatening injuries and received medical treatment, police said.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide. Anyone with information about the case can call the police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information can be sent via text message to 50411.