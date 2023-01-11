Fairfax County

2 Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Car Crash in Fairfax Station

By Allison Hageman

NBC Washington

Two people are dead, and another is seriously injured after a crash in Fairfax Station, Virginia, authorities say.

Fairfax County Police and Fire crews responded to a crash in the 7500 block of Lee Chapel Road in the Fairfax Station area at about 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, according to police.

Lee Chapel Road was closed between Route 123 and the Fairfax County Parkway while investigators were at the scene.

Police said only one car was involved. Detectives are working to learn what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

Fairfax County 1 hour ago

Father Dead and Son in Custody After Stabbing in McLean: Police

Alexandria 18 hours ago

Alexandria Proposes ‘No Turn on Red' at 10 Intersections

This article tagged under:

Fairfax Countyfatal crash
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us