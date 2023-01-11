2 Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Car Crash in Fairfax Station

Two people are dead, and another is seriously injured after a crash in Fairfax Station, Virginia, authorities say.

Fairfax County Police and Fire crews responded to a crash in the 7500 block of Lee Chapel Road in the Fairfax Station area at about 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, according to police.

Lee Chapel Road was closed between Route 123 and the Fairfax County Parkway while investigators were at the scene.

Police said only one car was involved. Detectives are working to learn what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.