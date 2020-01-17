shooting

2 Kids Injured in Southeast DC Shooting: Police

By Sophia Barnes

Two children were struck by gunfire just after midnight Friday inside a home in Southeast D.C., police say.

Police were called to the 900 block of Wahler Place after midnight for reports of a shooting.

Officers found a juvenile who had been shot in the hand and an 11-year-old hit in the leg. Both were taken to the hospital in a private car.

The injuries appear to be non-life threatening. Police officers were seen removing items from a home on the block.

Police are not ruling out that the shooting could be related to domestic violence. Officers have not named a suspect, but say they have an idea about who the shooter could be.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

