2 Kids Hurt in DC Shootings in 1 Weekend, Leading to Concerns Over Gun Access

"If there is a child in the house, you should not have that weapon accessible," said Captain Kevin Kentish of the MPD. "It should be locked away."

By Mark Segraves, News4 Reporter

Police are expressing new concerns about kids having access to guns, after two young people were shot in the District over the weekend.

A 13-year-old boy is dead after being shot on Sunday night. Police believe that shooting, which took place on Chesapeake Street SE, may have been an accident.

"We do know there was a gun on the scene and some poor handling of the firearm by juveniles," said Captain Kevin Kentish of the Metropolitan Police Department. "We're not sure if this was an accident or this was intended."

No weapon was recovered in the shooting. The 13-year-old is the third young person to die from a gunshot wound in D.C. in 2023.

In a separate incident, a 4-year-old girl is recovering after she accidentally shot herself on Saturday. Police say she showed up at Children's National Hospital with a self-inflicted gun shot wound to her shoulder.

Investigators were at an apartment on 28th Place SE, where they believe the accidental shooting took place.

Kentish says he's concerned too many children have access to guns.

"In both cases you're mentioning, these are juveniles," said Kentish. "[They] never should have been in possession of firearms in the first place."

"If there is a child in the house you should not have that weapon accessible. It should be locked away."

