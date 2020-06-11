2 Juveniles Among 9 Injured in Northeast DC Shootings: Police

Two juveniles and five adults were shot early Thursday near Mt. Olivet Road and another two victims were shot near Union Station in an outbreak of violence in Northeast Washington, D.C.

Fifth District police officers were near the 1200 block of Mount Olivet Road NE around 1:15 a.m. when they head numerous gunshots, police say.

The seven victims were found at multiple nearby locations. Each had been shot and was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police say. At least one injury appeared serious.

A shooting was initially reported on the 1200 block of Raum Street NE. Both are in the Trinidad neighborhood, near Mt. Olivet Cemetery and Gallaudet University.

The crime scene is expansive and officers closed Mount Olivet Road from West Virginia Avenue to Trinidad Avenue NE to car traffic.

Police officers in the District responded to other shootings in the same quadrant of the city overnight.

At least two people were injured near Union Station, on the 200 block of E Street NE.

Another shooting broke out around 3 a.m. in the 900 block of 47th Place NE. It's unclear if anyone was injured in that shooting.

Police have not said whether the shootings are related or not.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

