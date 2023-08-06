2 injured in apartment fire in Silver Spring

Two people have life-threatening injuries after a fire broke out on the nineteenth floor of a high-rise apartment Sunday morning in Silver Spring, Maryland, authorities say.

Firefighters rushed to The Enclave on Oak Leaf Drive near Columbia Pike at about 6:30 a.m., Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said. The fire was inside one apartment on the nineteenth floor but smoke was throughout the building.

Crews rescued two victims from the fire and took them to a hospital.

A resident said the building's fire alarms woke her up, but there was no smoke on her lower-level floor.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Fire crews have extinguished the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.