2 Hurt When Train Crashes Into Pickup Truck in Virginia

A cargo train hit a pickup truck in Prince William County, Virginia, Monday night, and two people suffered life-threatening injuries, authorities say.

About 6:30 p.m., the train collided with the truck on a private railroad crossing near Kapp Valley Way and James Madison Highway (Route 15) in Haymarket, a spokesperson for the Prince William County Police Department said.

The train pushed the truck nearly 300 feet down the tracks.

Two people were trapped inside the truck, and first responders called for a helicopter to take them to a hospital. They are both in critical condition, fire officials said.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

Authorities have not said what led up to the crash or why the truck was on the tracks at the time.

Norfolk Southern operated the train involved, and News4 has reached out to the company for more information about the crash.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.