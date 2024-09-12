Gun violence

2 hurt in shooting at Penn Station Shopping Center

The window of a pizza shop was also damaged by a bullet.

By Jackie Bensen, News4 Reporter

Bullets flew across a busy District Heights shopping center this afternoon. Store employees ducked for cover, cars in the parking lot were hit.

When the shooting stopped, shoppers saw two injured men on the ground. Their injuries are described as non-life threatening.

The window of the Pizza Boli’s in the Penn Station Shopping Center on Silver Hill Road was shattered by a bullet.

The shooting happened at 4:45 p.m., just as a customer was entering the store.

You can hear — but not see — the impact in security camera video.

A delivery driver was in his car outside, just feet away.

“I heard a sporadic shot, ‘bang, bang, bang,’” he said. “Before I could realize what was going on, this glass was done.”
They were leaning out of the car

Naser Ahmed, the pizza business’s owner, says the crime is frustrating, noting his store was robbed just a few days ago.

One of my employees, and he work in the front side, he taking order, he's very scared. He's crying,” Ahmed said. “And my other employee, he tried to go in attic because it's a bad situation right now.”

The bullet may have traveled a distance. The pizza shop is nearly a football field away, across the busy parking lot from the spot where the two shooting victims were found.

A number of shoppers’ cars in the immediate area were damaged by gunfire …including this jeep. Another SUV nearby appeared to have been hit in a rear tire.

There are security cameras in several businesses, and a police crime camera in the parking lot. It’s not clear if they are providing any information that would help investigators.

Gun violencePrince George's CountyDistrict Heights
