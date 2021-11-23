2 Hurt in Shooting at AutoZone in Southeast DC

Two people were shot outside an AutoZone in Southeast D.C. Tuesday.

The shooting took place in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street SE, near Atlantic Street, police said.

Both people are alive, but one has more serious injuries, authorities said.

Evidence markers outside showed that at least 23 shots were fired, and the door of a silver Infinity was riddled with bullets.

An investigation is underway. Police said they were not searching for a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.