Capital Beltway (I-495)

2 Hurt After Fuel Truck Overturns on Beltway

By Briana Trujillo

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service

A truck overturned and spilled fuel oil on the inner loop of the Beltway, causing a traffic back up that extended back to MD-97/Georgia Avenue, authorities said. 

Two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is not known, the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said.  

Three left lanes were blocked after the truck, which was transporting 4,000 gallons of fuel oil, overturned at around 2:20 p.m. on I-495 near I-95, according to the fire department. 

Maryland State Police are handling the incident.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Capital Beltway (I-495)
