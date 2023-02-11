2 Hurt After Fuel Truck Overturns on Beltway

A truck overturned and spilled fuel oil on the inner loop of the Beltway, causing a traffic back up that extended back to MD-97/Georgia Avenue, authorities said.

Two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is not known, the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said.

Three left lanes were blocked after the truck, which was transporting 4,000 gallons of fuel oil, overturned at around 2:20 p.m. on I-495 near I-95, according to the fire department.

Maryland State Police are handling the incident.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

NO CHANGE: I-495/Beltway Inner Loop near I-95 (#27), three left lanes blocked at the crash involving overturned truck, fuel spill. Delays extend back to MD-97/Georgia Ave. #mdtraffic #dctraffic https://t.co/ribJyV7Rgl pic.twitter.com/ZMNp3yTHaI — WTOP Traffic (@WTOPtraffic) February 11, 2023

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.