Couple Killed in Prince George's County House Fire

A couple died in a fire at their home in Lanham, Maryland, early Friday, fire officials say.

Aurelia and James Cannon-Bey were found dead after flames consumed their two-story home on Ruxton Drive about 2 a.m., family members and fire officials said.

Aurelia Cannon-Bey's brother, Ronnie Harper, said he was staying with the couple in their basement when the fire broke out in his bedroom. He said flames quickly spread after the bedding caught fire.

"I said, 'James! Come and help me, man. My bed’s on fire.' He came in the room. He said, 'Go get some water,'" Harper said.

He said while he was trying to put water on the fire, his sister came to the top of the steps and asked if something was burning. Then, he said he told his brother-in-law to get his sister and get out of the house while he tried to put more water on the fire.

Harper said that was the last time he saw them.

He eventually escaped out of the basement door, he said.

Family members who gathered outside the charred home later Friday said the couple had been married for more than 20 years and they had both recently retired from their jobs with the D.C. government. They were set to go on a cruise in a matter of days, and Aurelia Cannon-Bey had already packed for the trip, relatives said.

The fire burned for hours after firefighters first arrived at the scene.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the deadly blaze.

