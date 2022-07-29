gun violence

2 Double Shootings Reported in DC

By NBC Washington Staff

File photo of police lights
D.C. police responded to two double shootings Friday night.

Just before 9 p.m., police and D.C. Fire and EMS went to the 4800 block of Alabama Avenue SE in the Benning Ridge neighborhood and found a man and a woman shot.

The man was unconscious and not breathing. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The woman was conscious and breathing and taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Then about 9:20 p.m., police went to the 1400 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE near the Brookland neighborhood and found two men shot. Both were conscious and breathing.

