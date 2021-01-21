DC Fire and EMS

2 Dead in ‘Tragic' Rowhome Fire in Northwest DC: Authorities

The fire broke out near 8th and Upshur streets, DC Fire and EMS said

By Sophia Barnes

A man and a woman died Thursday after a fire broke out in a Northwest Washington, D.C., rowhome, authorities say.

The blaze erupted at the two-story house on 8th Street near Upshur in the Petworth neighborhood, DC Fire and EMS said.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Local

Inauguration Security 8 hours ago

Historic Security Measures Ease in DC After Inauguration

capitol riot 8 hours ago

Man Suspected of Crushing DC Police Officer Among Latest Charged in Capitol Riot

Firefighters were called about 2:48 a.m. and found “heavy fire,” authorities said.

One victim was found on the first floor and the other was found on the second floor, authorities said.

Firefighters rushed the victims for hospital care, but they died from their injuries. One firefighter also suffered a minor injury, authorities said.

Two more people were displaced, authorities said.

The fire was so intense the back porch partially collapsed, authorities said. The fire extended slightly to two neighboring homes, but firefighters were able to beat back the flames.

DC Fire and EMS said the blaze was “tragic.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay with NBC Washington for more on this developing story

This article tagged under:

DC Fire and EMSPetworth
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us