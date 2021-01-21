2 Dead in ‘Tragic' Rowhome Fire in Northwest DC: Authorities

A man and a woman died Thursday after a fire broke out in a Northwest Washington, D.C., rowhome, authorities say.

The blaze erupted at the two-story house on 8th Street near Upshur in the Petworth neighborhood, DC Fire and EMS said.

Firefighters were called about 2:48 a.m. and found “heavy fire,” authorities said.

One victim was found on the first floor and the other was found on the second floor, authorities said.

Firefighters rushed the victims for hospital care, but they died from their injuries. One firefighter also suffered a minor injury, authorities said.

Two more people were displaced, authorities said.

The fire was so intense the back porch partially collapsed, authorities said. The fire extended slightly to two neighboring homes, but firefighters were able to beat back the flames.

DC Fire and EMS said the blaze was “tragic.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

