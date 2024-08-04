2 dead in quadruple shooting after violent night in DC

It was a violent start to the weekend in D.C. Friday night, police responded to at least five different incidents, one of which was a quadruple shooting on M street Northeast where two people were killed.

When officers arrived, they located four people suffering from gunshot wounds. Two men, now identified as 33-year-old Antonio Williams and 18-year-old Terrell Osbourne Jr., were dead.

Neighbors near M Street were startled when they realized what they were hearing wasn’t fireworks, but gunshots instead.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s disappointing no matter where you live hearing that someone or multiple people have lost their lives due to gun violence,” said Abbie Shaw, who lives in the area.

The other two wounded, a man and a woman were transported to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“I saw like at least ten police cars,” said a woman who lives on the street. “There was several, several people down here, and I saw police with big guns.”

The scene made some question whether they made the right choice in moving to the busy ‘NoMa’ area.

“Honestly, yes. I don't know if I would have signed my lease had I known that there was violence seen on this street frequently,” said the woman.

Some worried about their loved ones who live in that neighborhood.

“Well, our daughter goes to school here, so leaving her here by herself, we are very uneasy about it,” said a woman whose daughter lives in the area.

The investigation is ongoing and police are now searching for a vehicle described as a 2019 white Honda Accord in connection to this crime.

This was just one of at least five violent incidents that happened overnight in the District.

One of them was a deadly shooting on Butler Street Southeast. There was also a stabbing on Eckington Place Northeast that left multiple people injured.