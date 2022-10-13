crash

2 Dead in Moped Crash on Dulles Toll Road: Officials

The crash happened 10 p.m. Wednesday on the Dulles Access Road in Northern Virginia, officials said

By Sophia Barnes

Two people are dead after a moped crashed Wednesday on the Dulles Toll Road, officials said.

A moped carrying two people crashed about 10 p.m. on the westbound Dulles Toll Road near the Capital Beltway (Interstate 495), according to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA). Our partners at WTOP reported all lanes were blocked near Wolf Trap National Park in Vienna.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. A female passenger was taken to a hospital, then pronounced dead, MWAA said. Their names were not immediately released.

Authorities shut down the road to investigate, but it was back open by 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

News4 is working to learn more details on the cause of the crash.

