2 Dead in Montgomery County Rollover Crash

Two young people from Germantown were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash late Saturday in the Clarksburg area of Montgomery County, police say.

Dylan Bansi, 20, and Marryann Hardesty, 18, were pronounced dead.

Police say Bansi was driving a 2013 Jeep Wrangler south on Ridge Road (Route 27) at Morning Star Drive when “for reasons still under investigation, the Jeep left the roadway and rolled over several times.”

Police and firefighters responded at about 11:45 p.m., police said.

Hardesty was pronounced dead at the scene. Bansi was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died there.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.