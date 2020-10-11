Germantown

2 Dead in Montgomery County Rollover Crash

By NBC Washington Staff

Ambulance generic
Getty Images

Two young people from Germantown were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash late Saturday in the Clarksburg area of Montgomery County, police say. 

Dylan Bansi, 20, and Marryann Hardesty, 18, were pronounced dead.

Police say Bansi was driving a 2013 Jeep Wrangler south on Ridge Road (Route 27) at Morning Star Drive when “for reasons still under investigation, the Jeep left the roadway and rolled over several times.” 

Local

Gerrymandering 2 hours ago

Disputed Redistricting Reform on Ballot in Virginia

storm team4 3 hours ago

Rain Moves Into DC Area for Sunday, Monday

Police and firefighters responded at about 11:45 p.m., police said.

Hardesty was pronounced dead at the scene. Bansi was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died there. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

GermantownClarksburgfatal crash
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us