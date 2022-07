Two adults were killed Saturday in a Northeast D.C. as the Metropolitan Police Department responded to what it called a "major crash scene."

Authorities said what they know so far is that a vehicle may have hit a fireworks stand and struck pedestrians.

D.C. police said they were setting up a media briefing area at Minnesota Avenue and Hunt Place NE.

UPDATE: Two adult victims have been pronounced deceased on scene. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/uEuYMRlrsA — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 2, 2022

It was unclear how many people exactly may have been injured.

