2 Dead in ‘Domestic-Related Incident' in Fairfax: Police

Two people were found dead in Fairfax, Virginia, Saturday during a welfare check, police said.
Officers got a call for service about 2:35 p.m. and responded to the 10400 block of Stallworth Court just before 3 p.m., Fairfax County police said. That block is in the area of George Mason University.
Two people were found dead in a home, police said.
"Preliminarily, this appears to be a domestic-related incident," police said.
There is no known threat to the public.
A death investigation is underway. Police are expected to release more details on Monday.
