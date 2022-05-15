2 Dead in ‘Domestic-Related Incident' in Fairfax: Police

Two people were found dead in Fairfax, Virginia, Saturday during a welfare check, police said.

Officers got a call for service about 2:35 p.m. and responded to the 10400 block of Stallworth Court just before 3 p.m., Fairfax County police said. That block is in the area of George Mason University.

Two people were found dead in a home, police said.

"Preliminarily, this appears to be a domestic-related incident," police said.

There is no known threat to the public.

A death investigation is underway. Police are expected to release more details on Monday.

