2 Dead, 8 Hurt in 7 Shootings Over 12 Hours in DC

Two people died and eight people were wounded in seven shootings over a 12-hour period this weekend in D.C.

James Beckham, of Suitland, Maryland, and Kendall Brown, of Hyattsville, Maryland, were killed in separate shootings Saturday.

Beckham was 69. He was found dead in a car in the 200 block of 49th Street SE, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Brown was 20. She died after she was found wounded in a home in the 3000 block of Nelson Place SE.

Police released information on the following shootings in Northeast and Southeast D.C. between 4 p.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. Sunday:

4:30 p.m. Saturday: Officers called called to the 3000 block of Nelson Place SE. Kendall Brown, 20, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was found inside a home, suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a suspect in her murder. Amard Jefferson, 22, of Fort Washington, Maryland, was arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree murder while armed.

6:15 p.m. Saturday: Officers were called to the 200 block of 49th Street SE, where 69-year-old James Beckham of Suitland, Maryland was found dead in a car. No arrests were immediately announced. A $25,000 reward is offered for information on the case.

11 p.m. Saturday: Officers were called to the 400 block of Atlantic Street SE for reports of a shooting. At least one person was wounded. Information was not immediately released on their conditions.

12:30 a.m. Sunday: Officers were called to the 700 block of Kenilworth Avenue NE for reports of a shooting. Two people were found. Information was not immediately released on their conditions.

1:30 a.m. Sunday: Officers were called to the 4200 block of 9th Street SE for reports of a shooting. A man from the scene went to a hospital and was treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

2:30 a.m. Sunday: Officers heard gunshots and found a woman who had been shot in the 200 block of 37th Street SE. The victim was taken to a hospital with wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening. Police are seeking a light-colored sedan caught on surveillance camera. An image shows someone firing from the back seat. Police are offering up to $10,000 for information on the crime.

3:10 a.m. Sunday: Officers were called to the 3700 block of New York Avenue NE near the D.C.-Maryland line. At least three people were found shot and taken to hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

In addition to the shootings, at least three people were stabbed in Northeast and Southeast D.C:

4:30 p.m. Saturday: Officers were called to the 300 block of H Street NE for reports of a stabbing. At least one person was found. Information on their condition was not immediately released.

2 a.m. Sunday: Officers were called to the 800 block of Yuma Street SE for reports of a stabbing. It was unclear how many people were hurt.

3:30 a.m. Sunday: Officers were called to the 1200 block of Raum Street NE for reports of a stabbing. At least one person was wounded. Information on their condition was not immediately released.

